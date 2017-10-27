Boo! Hollow's Eve Party Wines at Total Wine & More Weekend Tasting

It’s the haunting season! Total Wine & More will feature four Hollow’s Eve party wines during its weekend tasting, October 27 to 29. The featured wines include Witching Hour Red Blend, Black Cloud Red Blend, Melodramatic Darkness Red and B. Lovely Late Harvest Riesling.

Tastings will be available from 12:00 to 6:00 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 12:00 to 3:00 p.m. on Sunday. Every weekend, Total Wine offers a special beer, wine or spirits tasting from its selection of more than 8,000 bottles of wine, 3,000 spirits and 2,500 beers available in store.