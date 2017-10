×

Join Coalition of Jewish Learning and Jewish Museum Milwaukee for a discussion of Abraham Joshua Heschel’s iconic book “The Sabbath.”

In this brief yet profound meditation on the meaning of the Seventh Day, Heschel introduced the idea of an “architecture of holiness” that appears not in space but in time. Judaism, he argues, is a religion of time: it finds meaning not in space and the material things that fill it but in time and the eternity that imbues it, so that “the Sabbaths are our great cathedrals.”

Offered in connection with The Seventh Day: Revisiting Shabbat, an exhibit on display at the Jewish Museum Milwaukee, September 13 – December 31, 2017.

