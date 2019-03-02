Book Launch Celebration with "Mama Said" author Bonnie Edward

NŌ STUDIOS 1037 W. McKinley Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53207

Please join Bonnie Edwards' book launch celebration for her new work "Mama Said..."

The event features three 2-minute monologues from attendees of Bonnie's 2 part seminar (tickets here), and the author will be signing and selling copies of her book. The Celebration is intended to uplift mothers and the women in our lives, sharing lessons we love. Expect, fun, food, drinks, laughter, tears, and joy! Seating is limited, please RSVP to the free book launch event below.

Book Launch Celebration + Monologue Performances: Saturday, March 2 | 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM

NŌ STUDIOS 1037 W. McKinley Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53207
