Boozy Breakfast Club 2019

In Milwaukee, Brunch is all about the cocktails! What’s your favorite; Mimosa? Bloody Mary? Irish Coffee? Why choose just one?! Enjoy 3 breakfast cocktails of your choosing along with delicious food catered by Glass + Griddle and DJ'd day drinking jams.

Boone & Crockett will be crafting our Stoli Vodka Bloody Mary's, Mimosa's will be made with Cava & Irish Coffees will include Jameson Irish Whiskey. YUM!

Tickets:

GA Tickets (10am - 2pm): $30

VIP Tickets (11am - 2pm): $40

More details to come.