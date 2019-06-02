Boozy Breakfast Club 2019
Venue Forty Two 1130 N 9th St, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53233
In Milwaukee, Brunch is all about the cocktails! What’s your favorite; Mimosa? Bloody Mary? Irish Coffee? Why choose just one?! Enjoy 3 breakfast cocktails of your choosing along with delicious food catered by Glass + Griddle and DJ'd day drinking jams.
Boone & Crockett will be crafting our Stoli Vodka Bloody Mary's, Mimosa's will be made with Cava & Irish Coffees will include Jameson Irish Whiskey. YUM!
Tickets:
GA Tickets (10am - 2pm): $30
VIP Tickets (11am - 2pm): $40
More details to come.
Info
