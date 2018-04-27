Born Ruffians w/Little Junior
Colectivo Coffee (On Prospect) 2211 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Critically acclaimed Toronto based band Born Ruffians’ sound harks back to post-punk rantings of the 70’s and 80’s. The band boasts extensive praise from the likes of NPR, Pitchfork, Stereogum and Noisey (to name a few) and just premiered a new single, “Miss You” from their upcoming fifth studio album Uncle, Duke & The Chief out February 16. The album and tour celebrates the band’s recent reunion of it’s original core trio with the return of drummer Steve Hamelin.
