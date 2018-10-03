Boulevard Theatre Auditions
Plymouth Church 2717 E. Hampshire Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211
- Boulevard Theatre is staging an enhanced reading of acclaimed playwright Terrance McNally's LGBTQ family drama MOTHERS AND SONS @ Milwaukee's Plymouth Church (11/15 -11/25/18) and seeks a young male actor for the role of "Bud," a SMALL key role played by a young actor who "appears" as 7- 8 years old. The actor can be a little older (it's a reading). IF necessary, 2 actors can be cast to alternate in this role. This young actor must read lines clearly & w/conviction. Shows are Thursday, 11/15 @7:30pm, Sunday,11/18 @7pm, Monday 11/19 @7:30pm, Friday,11/23 @8pm, Saturday, 11/24 @8pm, & Sunday, 11/25 @4:30pm. Also, a male actor (20's or so) to read the NARRATION. Please contact Theatre's artistic director Mark Bucher (marksaysthankyouforwaiting@gmail.com) or via his Face Book page.
Plymouth Church 2717 E. Hampshire Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211
