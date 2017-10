×

Fresh off its smash October, 2017hit of WHERE THE STREETCAR BENDS THE CORNER (DOWN BY THE ZOO!), Milwaukee's BoulevardTheatre (www.boulevardtheatre.com)continues its 31st season by staging the Midwest premiere of acclaimedplaywright John Murrell's dramatic comedy TAKING SHAKESPEARE. This affecting script scores high marks for its amusing banter, delightfulcharacters, and its witty indictment of academia. In just 90 minutes,SHAKESPEARE slyly examines the process of education and the result is athoughtful comedy that illuminates Oscar Hammerstein’s musical phrase “It’sa very ancient saying, But a true and honest thought, That if you become ateacher, By your pupils you’ll be taught!”

Patronsmay call Boulevard's 24-hour voice mail at 414-744-5757 or visit boulevardtheatre.com forfurther information on this small-cast, artisan-craftedcomedy. Patrons may also visit the Boulevard 's other socialmedia portals (www.instagram.com/blvd_mke, twitter.com/blvd_mke,and/or www.facebook.com/boulevardthea tre/ ). Thedirect link to the Facebook event page is https://www.facebook.com/even ts/1849137562010567/ .

Thursday,March 2 @ 7:30 pm {Opening Night Performance}



NO SHOW on Friday, March 3





Saturday, March 4 @ 8 pm

Sunday, March 5 @ 3 pm





Saturday, March 11 @ 8 pm

Sunday, March 12 @ 3 pm





Saturday, March 18 @ 8 pm

Sunday, March 19 @ 3 pm





Saturday, March 25 @ 8 pm

Sunday, March 26 @ 3 pm {Final Performance/Closing Show}