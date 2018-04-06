The adventures of “The Boxcar Children” have been enjoyed by generations and now come to life on the stage at the Racine Theatre Guild Friday, April 6 – Sunday, April 15.

Orphaned and in danger of going to different foster homes, Henry, Jessie, Violet and Benny Alden run away and make a railroad boxcar their home. Pursued by the authorities and a mysterious stranger, the children discover the rewards and perils of life on the run, as well as the joy of keeping their family together.

Based on the book by Gertrude Chandler Warner and adapted for the stage by Barbara Field, “The Boxcar Children” is sponsored by SC Johnson and the National Endowment for the Arts. It makes its limited run at RTG:

Friday, April 6 – 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 7 – 2 & 7 p.m.

Sunday, April 8 – 2 p.m.

Friday, April 13 – 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 14 – 2 & 7 p.m.

Sunday, April 15 – 2 p.m.

Tickets are $18 for adults, $16 for seniors (62+), and $13 for students (21 & under). Further savings are offered to groups of 12 or more.

Tickets can be purchased from the Racine Theatre Guild located at 2519 Northwestern Avenue, Racine. Call (262) 633-4218, visit http://www.racinetheatre.org/production/the-boxcar-children/, or stop by the box office weekdays from 12 to 6 p.m. and 90 minutes prior to each performance for tickets.