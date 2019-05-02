Boys of Summer - A Don Henley Tribute Band

Saloon on Calhoun with Bacon 17000 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield, Wisconsin 53005

Saloon on Calhoun is excited to announce the premier of a great, NEW band! "Boys of Summer - All Things Henley" will perform a special selection of Don Henley and Eagles songs, done with passion and feeling by some of the best musicians and singers in the area. With special guest: Laura Petersen of Laura Petersen Music.

Saloon on Calhoun with Bacon 17000 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield, Wisconsin 53005 View Map
Concerts, Live Music/Performance
2627830222
