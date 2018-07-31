Renaissance Theaterworks presents: Br!NK New Play Festival

Br!NK is a weeklong residency with the Renaissance Theaterworks dedicated to advancing the work of Midwestern women playwrights. During this residency playwrights workshop their script with a director, dramaturg, and full cast; a team dedicated to researching and considering the play from every angle. Following the residency, staged readings of the script are toured to Milwaukee area venues, culminating in a weekend reading festival at the Broadway Theatre Center. After each reading we offer a guided talk back with the playwright to obtain audience feedback. This is a wonderful opportunity for Br!NK audience members to get a first look at developed works, meet the playwrights, actors, directors, and participate in post show talk backs.

July 31-Aug. 5.