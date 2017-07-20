Event time: 6:30-9pm

The Great Lakes are our Home. Let's celebrate them!

Please join us Sunday, August 6th for the 4th Annual We Are Water, 6:30-9:00pm, North end of Bradford Beach, FREE

Our waters sustain us. They give us life. They're our home. And they deserve a really good party in their honor.

Join us for the fourth annual We Are Water beachfront celebration, taking place on Sunday, August 6th, from 6:30 to 9:00pm at the North end of Bradford Beach. Our theme, "The Great Lakes are our Home," will inform the art, music, dance, spoken word and ceremony we have planned for you, all in honor of these waters and the special place that's sprung up around them.

To help us spread and share the joy, we've invited the Latino Arts Mariachi Juvenil band, spoken word from Dasha Kelly's Stillwaters Collective, drumming and music from Jahmes Finlayson and Saehee Chang, hip hop performance from True Skool, illumination from Overpass Light Brigade and puppetry from artist Susan Simensky Bietila. There is truly something for everyone and all ages, and we're pretty certain you'll leave with a full heart.

Price: free