Breakfast with Santa at the Hilton Milwaukee City Center

Share a jolly breakfast with Santa and his elves in the Hilton Milwaukee’s Christmas wonderland ballroom. Kids will enjoy building and decorating their own keepsake ornament, face painting, crafting letters to Santa, watching a holiday movie and much more, including a special gift. Don’t forget to bring your camera to capture your holiday moment with Santa! For reservations, call 877.704.5343.

Pricing: $35 Adults, $20 Children 3 – 10 years old, 2 and under are free.