Breaking & Entering Presents: Land By The Lakefest Festival
Cactus Club 2496 S. Wentworth Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53207
The first annual Land By The Lake hip hop mini-festival will take place this year on Saturday, May 25th at Cactus Club. The festival will consist of artists featured on the current two volumes of the compilations, as well as the upcoming third volume. In addition to that, the festival will also feature local vendors, food trucks, and much more throughout the course of the night. The current lineup is as follows:
Rockz
Rich P.
Kewii
Center City
Son Em All
Hosted by Rizenhower The Great Poupon & Twan Mack
With DJs JDL & EDIS-B
Featuring: Juice Kitchen, Kabron Clothing, Smith Family Gang, Be Sweet Desserts