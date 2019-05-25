Breaking & Entering Presents: Land By The Lakefest Festival

The first annual Land By The Lake hip hop mini-festival will take place this year on Saturday, May 25th at Cactus Club. The festival will consist of artists featured on the current two volumes of the compilations, as well as the upcoming third volume. In addition to that, the festival will also feature local vendors, food trucks, and much more throughout the course of the night. The current lineup is as follows:

King Myles

C-Mill$

Sypher Ladyx

HunchoGang Jay

Twan Mack

Rizenhower The Great Poupon

Rockz

Rich P.

Kewii

Center City

Son Em All

Hosted by Rizenhower The Great Poupon & Twan Mack

With DJs JDL & EDIS-B

Featuring: Juice Kitchen, Kabron Clothing, Smith Family Gang, Be Sweet Desserts