Brew City Bombshells Presents: Dead Time Stories
Company Brewing 735 E. Center St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212
The hauntingly beautiful creatures of the Brew City Bombshells will put you under their spell.
Join them for a night that you will surely not forget! It will be spooky, silly, and of course sexy!
$10 or $8 with costume.. come dressed to impress as there will be a costume contest!
21+
Doors open at 10:00pm show stars at 10:30pm
Info
Company Brewing 735 E. Center St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212 View Map
Live Music/Performance