Brew City Cigar Festival
Bavarian Bierhaus 700 W. Lexington Blvd., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53217
The ultimate night out for men and women who enjoy premium cigars and spirits. Relax, eat, drink, smoke and play at the Midwest's premier cigar event. For the price of admission, attendees receive more than $175 worth of premium cigars PLUS an evening of unlimited samplings of fine spirits, craft beer and wine.
