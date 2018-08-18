Brew City Cigar Festival

The ultimate night out for men and women who love cigars (or want to learn about them), spirits, beer and wine! For the price of admission, you will receive more than $175 worth of cigars, and enjoy unlimited sampling’s of high-end spirits, craft beer and wine. Food is available from local restaurants and caterers and money is raised for a local veterans charity. Relax and enjoy the camaraderie that comes when 500+ cigar smokers and experts join together.