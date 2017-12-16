Brew City Crafters LLC: Holiday Craft & Vendor Fair

*FREE ADMISSION*

Join us as Brew City Crafters LLC teams up with the Children's Hospital of Wisconsin for the Holiday Craft & Vendor Fair at the American Serb Hall located at 5101 W. Oklahoma Ave on Saturday, December 16th from 10am until 3pm.

We will have 70 booths of candles, oils, woodworking, photography, bakery and so much more!

Help us support a great cause while also providing a unique, stress-free shopping experience this holiday season!

https://www.facebook.com/events/107824443220777/