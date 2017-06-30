Event time: 9pm

BREW CITY JAZZ CRUISE SET TO LIGHT UP THE NIGHT WITH MUSIC AND BOAT CRUISE

Come experience a fine blend of tourism along the Milwaukee River and Music from old by Milwaukee’s very best

When the serenity of nature meets with nostalgic music from days gone by, the heart is surely filled with awe. Such undiluted euphoria is what the Brew City Jazz Cruise taking place on Saturday, 15th July promises to evoke.

Two fascinating hours will be spent sailing down the Milwaukee River and into the Lake Michigan. The awe-inspiring bridges across the Milwaukee River, the amazing Milwaukee skyline, the Milwaukee art museum, the yacht clubs, Discovery World, and Summerfest grounds are just some of the sights to behold on the cruise.

The very best artists in Milwaukee will be on hand to entertain. Memories of old songs that can never be forgotten will be relived and songs from various genres such as jazz, blues, and R&B will be performed.

No matter what one’s taste is, there will be a song to match. The blast of the music is set to mix with the moist night air to stir up some of the best feelings anyone could ever have.

The cruise will feature Tina Moore and Just Us Trio Mary Davis, keys Alvin Turner, Sax James Davis, drums and much more. Tickets are on sale for $35.00 and the convergence point is Highland Park Dock 205 W. Highland. The cruise leaves at 9.00pm prompt. For inquiries and ticket purchase, call 414-241-2563 or 414-241-9559.