The Brewery Comedy Tour

Looking for laughs, Milwaukee style? We've got 'em. Herron Entertainment's Brewery Comedy Tour features professional stand up comedians crossing the country, one brewery at a time. Top talent with gut busting razor sharp insights provides a night of uproarious entertainment in the perfect venue, Milwaukee's original craft brewery.

Two, three, sometimes four comics perform, each one upping the funny ante. Only a few steps from your table is the bar, complete with 15+ Sprecher beer, cider and soda taps; wine; cocktails and snacks stays open the whole evening. Adult humor. Ages 18+. Free parking. $20. Doors open at 7pm. Show starts at 8pm. Tickets available online and at the door, unless sold out.