BREWtanicals Meet-the-Brewer with Component Brewing

Discover area breweries, meet the brewers, learn about their history & process, and taste their beers in this fun monthly series from the Friends of Boerner Botanical Gardens!

January's guest brewery: Component Brewing!

January 17, 2019 @ 6:30 pm – 8:00 pm

Each session $15 general public / $10 FBBG members

Participants must be 21+

BREWtanicals sessions take place in Nell's Cafe, Boerner Botanical Gardens Education & Visitor's Center

9400 Boerner Drive, Hales Corners, WI 53130

Sign up at www.boernerbotanicalgardens.org or call 414-525-5653

