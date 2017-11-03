Broadminded Comedy presents: Half & Half, a sketch comedy show

There are lots of shows out there, but thanks to broadminded comedy, you don’t have to choose: for their latest original sketch comedy show, they’re going halfsies with some other sketch comedy groups. The show will start with either The Accountants of Homeland Security or Quantum Hopscotch, followed by a second half of the broads’ mix of “observational humor with a generous amount of more sophisticated stuff”. Not half bad!

Half & Half

November 3, 4, 10 and 11 at 7:30 pm

Underground Collaborative, 161 W. Wisconsin Ave.

(Lower Level of the Grand Avenue Mall)

Tickets: $12 in advance, $15 at the door - or a 6-pack for $60.

“Half & Half” is produced by Milwaukee Comedy LLC and is appropriate for ages 13 and up.

More information and advance tickets:

www.broadmindedcomedy.com