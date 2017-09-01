Broken Social Scene w/Frightened Rabbit
Pabst Theater 144 E. Wells St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Event time: 8pm
Broken Social Scene – bruised, beautiful and chaotically epic…Theirs is a breathtaking display of controlled euphoria.” — The Guardian, September 2016
Toronto’s Broken Social Scene recently detailed their first album in seven years, Hug Of Thunder, out July 7th, 2017 on their label Arts & Crafts. Produced by Joe Chiccarelli and mixed by Shawn Everett, Hug Of Thunder i ncludes contributions from all fifteen original members of Broken Social Scene (see full list below), as well as new guest vocalist Ariel Engle. Today, the title track of the album has been revealed via Zane Lowe’s show on Beats 1; click HERE to listen to it. “Hug Of Thunder” follows the release of the song “Halfway Home,” which the band performed to rapturous response on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert at the end of March.
￼Broken Social Scene are also thrilled to announce their first full U.S. tour since 2011. Frightened Rabbit will support on select dates, as well The Belle Game; tour dates are listed below. For these dates, Broken Social Scene are partnering with Plus 1 so that $1 from every ticket goes towards providing access to arts education for young people in disadvantaged communities.