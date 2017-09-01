Broken Social Scene w/Frightened Rabbit

Event time: 8pm

Broken Social Scene – bruised, beautiful and chaotically epic…Theirs is a breathtaking display of controlled euphoria.” — ​The Guardian, September 2016

Toronto’s ​Broken Social Scene ​recently detailed their first album in seven years, ​Hug Of Thunder​, out ​July 7th, 2017 ​on their label ​Arts & Crafts​. Produced by ​Joe Chiccarelli​ and mixed by ​Shawn Everett​, ​Hug Of Thunder i​ ncludes contributions from all fifteen original members of ​Broken Social Scene​ (see full list below), as well as new guest vocalist ​Ariel Engle​. Today, the title track of the album has been revealed via Zane Lowe’s show on Beats 1; click ​HERE​ to listen to it. ​“Hug Of Thunder” ​follows the release of the song ​“Halfway Home,” which ​the band performed to rapturous response​ on​ The Late Show with Stephen Colbert ​at the end of March.

￼Broken Social Scene ​are also​ ​thrilled to announce their first full U.S. tour since 2011​. Frightened Rabbit​ will support on select dates, as well ​The Belle Game​; tour dates are listed below. For these dates, ​Broken Social Scene​ are partnering with ​Plus 1​ so that $1 from every ticket goes towards providing access to arts education for young people in disadvantaged communities.