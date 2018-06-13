Brown Deer Farmers Market
Brown Deer Marketplace 9070 N. Green Bay Road, Village of Brown Deer, Wisconsin 53209
Every Wednesday come and check out our fresh produce as well as our variety of vendors. We are now accepting EBT cards at our information booth in exchange for tokens so use this opportunity to get freshly grown fruits and vegetables! Also check out our list of musician who will be at every other market between 11:00 and 1:00.
Info
