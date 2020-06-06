Brown People for Black Power MKE/ El Pueblo Unido en Apoyo a La Fuerza Negra MKE Stands in Solidarity with Black Lives Matter/ Las Vidas Negras Importa!

Detalles Abajo en Ingles y Español.

Come take a stand with us by joining our march in solidarity with Black Lives Matter on Saturday at 11:00 AM.

We will meet at the south west parking lot of Mitchell Park Domes on the corner of 26th and Pierce and collectively walk across the 16th street bridge. In 1967, during Milwaukee’s Fair Housing Marches, the 16th street bridge was the location of racial violence as peaceful protestors marched across it and were met with violent white resistance. Today, we march across this bridge in solidarity with Black Lives Matters. Our brown siblings in other major cities like Chicago, the Bay Area, and D.C. have already united, help us join them in the march for a more just world!

Please bring your masks, sunscreen, water and try to maintain social distancing. If you feel comfortable, you can follow us in your cars. We aim to unite with Come together, Stand together (

https://www.facebook.com/events/1975003246134497/?notif_t=plan_user_invited¬if_id=1591348386836995

) by 1:00 PM.

All allies welcome. This is a peaceful march.

We will be sharing resources for marching below as well as ways you can help if you can’t march.

“Quisieron enterrarnos, pero se les olvido que somos semillas”/ “They tried to bury us, but they did not know we were seeds”

_____________________________________________________

Brown People for Black Power MKE/El Pueblo Unido en Apoyo a La Fuerza Negra MKE expresa su solidaridad con Black Lives Matter/¡Las Vidas Negras Importan!

Ponganse firmes con nosotros uniéndose a nuestra marcha en solidaridad del movimiento Black Lives Matter/Las Vidas Negras Importan el sábado a las 11:00 a.m. Nos reuniremos en el estacionamiento suroeste del parque Mitchell Domes en la esquina de las calles 26 y Pierce y caminaremos colectivametnte hacia el puente de la calle 16. Durante las marchas para vivienda justa (Milwaukee Fair Housing Marches) en 1967, el puente de la calle 16 fue el escenario de violencia racial mientras manifestantes pacíficxs lo atravesaban y se encontrarxn con una resistencia blanca y violenta. Hoy marchamos a través de este puente en solidaridad con Black Lives Matters / ¡Las Vidas Negras Importan! Nuestrxs gente en otras zonas metropolitanas como Chicago, ciudades del Área de la Bahía, y Washington, D.C., ya se han unido. ¡Ayúdennos a acompañarlxs en la marcha por un mundo justo! Todxs aliadxs bienvenidos.

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly newspaper. LEARN MORE

Compartiremos recursos para la marcha a continuación, así como las formas en que puede ayudar si no puede marchar.

Por favor de traer su cubreboca / mascarilla, protector solar, agua y trate de mantener distanciamiento social. Si se siente cómodo, tambien nos puede seguir en su coche. Nuestro objetivo es unirnos con Come together, Stand Together (

https://www.facebook.com/events/1975003246134497/?notif_t=plan_user_invited¬if_id=1591348386836995

) a la 1 pm.

Esta es una marcha pacífica.

“Quisieron enterrarnos, pero se les olvidó que somos semillas”/“They tried to bury us, but they did not know we were seeds.”

S.O to @forthepeopleartists https://www.instagram.com/forthepeopleartists/