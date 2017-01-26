Bruce Barth Tio

Event time: 9pm-12am Doors open at 8pm

"I have a great love for excellent musicians, and Bruce Barth is one of my favorites" -- Tony Bennett

The Jazz Estate is pleased to welcome national jazz pianist and Grammy nominated producer Bruce Barth to our stage. Barth, originally from Pasadena California, has an extensive list of collaborations and musical productions attached to his name.

Most notably, Bruce Barth has extensively collaborated with Stanley Turrentine, Terence Blanchard, and Tony Bennett (among many others) while also recording several CDs as leader which have received numerous accolades.

His Trio, which has been described as being "marked by keen empathy, sensitivity, and power”, consists of:

Bruce Barth- piano

Dave Baron- bass

Montez Coleman- drums

http://brucebarth.com/

This is a rare Sunday night show that includes two sets for a single admission. Doors open at 8PM, music stats at 9PM.

$15 Door Charge, General Admission

$25 Stage Side Reserved Seating*

*Due to popular demand and guest input, we will be reserving the front stage side tables for $25 per seat. This is a very limited offer where seating and admission are guaranteed. Please email info@jazzestate.com for more information.

Price: $15 door charge