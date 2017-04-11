Event time: Opening Reception: Fri 5pm-11pm and Sat 11am-5pm

The David Barnett Gallery is pleased to present: Bruce McCombs- Photorealist Watercolors. This exhibit features over 30 watercolor paintings from the past 30 years. McCombs is best known for his super-realist painting style. His subjects include: urban settings with neon signs and window reflections, architecture, planes, trains and vintage automobiles.

Born in 1943, Bruce McCombs received his BFA from the Cleveland Institute of Art and his MFA degree from Tulane University. His artwork is included in many important collections: The Cleveland Museum of Art, The Whitney Museum of American Art, the Library of Congress, Washington D.C. and the National Museum of Fine Arts in Hanoi, Vietnam.

Join us for the opening reception, Friday April 21 5pm-11pm and Saturday April 22 11am-5pm.

The exhibit runs through July 15, 2017 and is open to the public during gallery hours: Tuesday through Friday 11am-5:30pm and Saturday from 11am-5pm.

Price: Free