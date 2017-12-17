Brunch With Santa at Harbor House
Harbor House 550 Harbor Drive, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Santa Claus is coming to Harbor House! Every year we host Santa for a family fun brunch at Harbor House. Enjoy spectacular views, seafood, and a chance to meet Kris Kringle. This event always sells really fast, so make sure to call and make your reservations today at (414) 395-4900.
$44.95 per adult (13 and over), $19.95 (12 and under), children 3 and under eat free.
Kids & Family