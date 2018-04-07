Bryan and Lola Toben

They were here in October 2017 and we are happy to annouce that this talented young duo will be back on 4/7/18! You don't want to miss this one, folks...

Doors and bar open 6:45 PM. Concert begins 7:30 PM. Tickets $22.

Not a bad seat in the house - come check out this intimate, 200-seat, historic venue in Green Lake, WI!

-bio-

Bryan and Lola is a captivating group formed by two best friends that became husband and wife. This couple has found a new way to approach old-school soul. Lola’s powerful voice intertwines with the sweet edginess of Bryan’s, leaving audiences mesmerized. Their songwriting features Bryan on guitar and Lola’s jazz-influenced piano. The result has been described as ‘John Mayer meets Norah Jones.’