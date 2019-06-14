Bublr & a Beer in the Valley

Jump on a Bublr with us for a casual spring ride on the Hank Aaron State Trail between two popular destinations in the Menomonee River Valley - City Lights Brewing Company and Miller Park.

Jump on a Bublr with us for a casual ride on the Hank Aaron State Trail between two popular destinations (and Bublr stations!) in the Menomonee River Valley - City Lights Brewing and Miller Park. Along the way, we'll stop to talk about some of the sights, quiz you on your Valley facts, step back into history and this area’s significance in carrying Milwaukee’s name across the country, and some innovative landscaping that protects our natural resources. We'll ride a casual four miles roundtrip between the Valley's two Bublr stations and share a cheers with a complimentary beer at City Lights at the tour's culmination. City Lights has an awesome menu if you're interested in sticking around for dinner.

Bublr Bikes and Menomonee Valley Partners are teaming up to bring you this ride. The Menomonee River Valley has seen a major transformation in the last 20 years, including City Lights Brewing Company, Bublr bike stations, and the much-loved Hank Aaron State Trail.

Please arrive by 4:45pm to claim and adjust your bike. This fun ride is limited to 20 riders - reserve your spot today! Your $20 gets you a whole lot - the tour, use of a Bublr, and a beer upon our return to City Lights Brewing. Please arrive by 4:45pm to claim and adjust your bike.