Buena Vista Social Club® presents Omara Portuondo
Pabst Theater 144 E. Wells St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
The diva of the Buena Vista Social Club®, Cuba’s Omara Portuondo is a legendary singer whose voice reflects a long, creative life of passion and music. Like Aretha Franklin Omara remains most charismatic and commanding, a crooning, cooing chanteuse; a confident diva; a rousing master of ceremonies both leading and playfully teasing the audience.
