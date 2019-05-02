Buena Vista Social Club® presents Omara Portuondo

Pabst Theater 144 E. Wells St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

The diva of the Buena Vista Social Club®, Cuba’s Omara Portuondo is a legendary singer whose voice reflects a long, creative life of passion and music. Like Aretha Franklin Omara remains most charismatic and commanding, a crooning, cooing chanteuse; a confident diva; a rousing master of ceremonies both leading and playfully teasing the audience.

Info

Live Music/Performance
