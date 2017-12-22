Buffalo Gospel w/Nickel & Rose

Fri Dec 22 2017 8:00 pm @ 224 W. Bruce Street Milwaukee $12adv/$15door

-- Buffalo Gospel --

Milwaukee-based Buffalo Gospel delivers heartfelt and heartbreaking timeless Country/Western and Americana arrangements. Bleary, haggard, emotion shines through in the raw lyrical honesty set against a tapestry of powerful minimalism. In a genre plagued by carbon copy insincerity, Buffalo Gospel’s breathtaking honesty and wildcat live performances take listeners to a dusty, forlorn, but strangely familiar place that simply gets sweeter with time.

Buffalo Gospel’s music has been praised as “minimalist and masterful,” “musically arresting,” and “Milwaukee’s Best Kept Secret.” After releasing their debut album, “We Can Be Horses,” in 2013 to rave reviews, the band followed up with a pair of EPs, including the critically-acclaimed 2015 release, “Waiting for the Lights to go Out.” Buffalo Gospel recorded their sophomore album in the summer of 2016 with engineer, Brian Joseph (Bon Iver, Sufjan Stevens, Indigo Girls...etc) and is currently planning its 2018 release.

“Americana may continually blow in and out of fashion, but the expertly realized and deeply felt Americana of Buffalo Gospel defies any weather-bound tastes.” – Milwaukee Record

-- Nickel & Rose --

Nickel & Rose is a powerful Duo from Milwaukee Wisconsin playing a unique style of Folk that blends Blues, Jazz, Soul, Americana, Swing, and African music. The music of Nickel&Rose (Carl Nichols-Guitar, Johanna Rose-Upright bass) has become a travelogue taking listeners from a Griot Ceremony in Senegal to a basement punk show in Portland, all while retaining the true spirit of American Folk Music. Imagine Peggy Lee and Ali Farka Toure at a Bluegrass jam. Better yet, experience them live. With tours of seven countries under their belt, expect to see them in a town near you, bringing their diverse musical backgrounds together to create a new style of American music.

