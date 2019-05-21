Building a High-Performing Culture

A joint workshop hosted by ActionCOACH of Elm Grove and Titus Talent Strategies.

Be Inspired. Expand your perspectives. Spark new friendships. The purpose of this joint workshop is to connect people like you, Milwaukee area business leaders with diverse backgrounds who are committed to reaching for more in how they and their organizations lead, engage, develop and launch people to maximized potential.

Passionate about your business success, the leaders of ActionCOACH of Elm Grove and Titus Talent Strategies approach their respective business services from the same core belief— It takes great people to achieve your vision for your business. Jim and Jonathan will hit the top people-challenges head-on by providing stories, humor, and practical resources for how to build your best and brightest team and culture in today’s tight labor economy.

What to Expect:

- Find and measure Top Performers for your organization.

- Evaluate if you have the Right People in the Right Seat.

- Create a high-performing Culture that attracts top talent.

- Have both a great Culture AND High Accountability to get results.

- Build a functional, cohesive Leadership Team who can run the business without you the owner.

- Maintain your Best and Brightest. BONUS: Millennial Engagement Tips

This event is complimentary to attend. Registration is required. Please contact Molly at aceg.marketing@actioncoach.com to find out more!