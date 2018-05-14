Milwaukee Burger Week Kickoff Party

Mulligan's Irish Pub & Grill 8933 S. 27th St., Franklin, Wisconsin 53132

Join Shepherd Express and Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin as we kick off Milwaukee Burger Week 2018 (May 14-20) at Mulligans Irish Pub & Grill on May 14th from 5-8 p.m.

SPECIALS

$5 – Mulligans Famous Pub Burger & fries

$8 – Pub burger, fries & a 20oz Guiness, Harp or Smithwicks

PRIZES will be given away at 6pm & 7pm: Gift Cards, Swag and more!

Plus, take Mulligans Paddy’s Lament Challenge for a chance at a free meal & $50 GC: http://www.mulliganson27th.com/testimonials.php. There have been 143 challengers and only 3 successes so far. Will you be the next to get your picture on the wall?

Come for the fun and eat burgers all week long. Participating restaurants will be donating $1 of their Milwaukee Burger Week specialty burgers to Feeding America. $1=3 meals!!

Info
Mulligan's Irish Pub & Grill 8933 S. 27th St., Franklin, Wisconsin 53132 View Map
Beer, Wine, Spirits & More!, Festivals, Kids & Family
