Milwaukee Burger Week Kickoff Party
Mulligan's Irish Pub & Grill 8933 S. 27th St., Franklin, Wisconsin 53132
Join Shepherd Express and Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin as we kick off Milwaukee Burger Week 2018 (May 14-20) at Mulligans Irish Pub & Grill on May 14th from 5-8 p.m.
SPECIALS
$5 – Mulligans Famous Pub Burger & fries
$8 – Pub burger, fries & a 20oz Guiness, Harp or Smithwicks
PRIZES will be given away at 6pm & 7pm: Gift Cards, Swag and more!
Plus, take Mulligans Paddy’s Lament Challenge for a chance at a free meal & $50 GC: http://
Come for the fun and eat burgers all week long. Participating restaurants will be donating $1 of their Milwaukee Burger Week specialty burgers to Feeding America. $1=3 meals!!