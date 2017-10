https://www.facebook.com/

ReflectionofFlesh/



Blood of the Wolf

https://www.facebook.com/ bloodofthewolfmusic/

Barbaric, blasting, blackened death metal from Chicago, making their second Milwaukee appearance!



Memories Wither

https://www.facebook.com/ MemoriesWither/

Hometown hell bound heathens serving up some heavy sounds and a new line-up!



Burial Ritual

https://www.facebook.com/ burialritual/

The return of Burial Ritual bringing old school death metal with a powerful new delivery! Blood of the WolfBarbaric, blasting, blackened death metal from Chicago, making their second Milwaukee appearance!Memories WitherHometown hell bound heathens serving up some heavy sounds and a new line-up!Burial RitualThe return of Burial Ritual bringing old school death metal with a powerful new delivery!

The Return of 2 Milwaukee Metal Veterans!Burial Ritual & Memories Witherwith Special GuestBlood of the Wolf of ChicagoAnd the debut show for ReflectionOf Flesh...Reflection of FleshDark, Gritty, and heavy as fuck