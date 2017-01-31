Mittenfest

×

Despite its “City of Festivals” reputation, Milwaukee sure doesn’t offermuch in the way of them between November and April. A rare exception ifBurnhearts’ Mitten Fest, which for the past four years running has embracedFebruary’s chill and made the most of it with a summer-style block partyoutside of the Bay View tavern. This year’s lineup features music from LordeFreddee33, Paper Holland, Field Report’s Christopher Porterfield and StormClouds, with between-act DJ sets from Chris Schulist. As always, there willalso be a maker fair, food (from Goodkind, Honeypie, Palomino, Iron Grate BBQand Gypsy Taco), rare beers from Central Waters and Founders breweries,barrel-aged old fashioneds, specialty cocktails and coffee from ValentineCoffee Roasters. Pro-tip: Wear an extra pair of socks.