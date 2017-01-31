Mittenfest

Google Calendar - Mittenfest - 2017-02-04 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Mittenfest - 2017-02-04 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Mittenfest - 2017-02-04 00:00:00 iCalendar - Mittenfest - 2017-02-04 00:00:00

Event time: noon-8 p.m.

Info
Live Music/Performance
Google Calendar - Mittenfest - 2017-02-04 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Mittenfest - 2017-02-04 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Mittenfest - 2017-02-04 00:00:00 iCalendar - Mittenfest - 2017-02-04 00:00:00