Awarding-winning actor Max McLean presents his acclaimed portrayal of C.S. Lewis Onstage in The Most Reluctant Convert, a production chronicling C.S. Lewis's journey from determined atheist to Christian believer. TheaterMania says McLean delivers an “uncannily spot-on performance!” The Chicago Sun-Times calls it “Bristling, Provocative, Highly Entertaining!” And The Weekly Standard writes “McLean delivers a performance that is worthy of its subject…a story about an immensely creative mind arriving at the threshold of faith.”

Run Time: 80 minutes; no intermission

Tickets range from $39-$59.

C.S. Lewis on Stage: The Most Reluctant Convert coming to the Pabst Theater, Friday, May 18th and Saturday May 19th for two shows only. Tickets at: fpatheatre.com