Cabaret at Ten Chimneys: E. Fasye Butler

THURSDAY, MARCH 23rd

6:00pm Dinner, 7:00pm Performance

CABARET AT TEN CHIMNEYS ~ IN CELEBRATION OF WOMEN'S HISTORY MONTH

In celebration of Women's History Month, Chicago’s E. FAYE BUTLER will honor the songs made famous by female icons of the twentieth century, including Etta James, Dinah Washington, Mahalia Jackson, Billie Holiday, Lena Horne, Nina Simone, and Ella Fitzgerald.

For ONE-NIGHT-ONLY, cabaret sensation E. Faye, together with RON HAYNES performing the songs of Louis Armstrong, will pay tribute to these remarkable women in history.

We are proud to welcome back our 2012 Lunt-Fontanne Fellow, Ms. E. Faye Butler. She is an accomplished actress and singer who has received international acclaim. Her accolades include six Joseph Jefferson Awards, two Helen Hayes Awards, a Barrymore Award, four Black Theatre Alliance Awards, an Excellence in the Arts Award, an Ovation Award, a RAMI Award, and the 2011 Sarah Siddons Award. In 2012, she was inducted into the National Museum of Women in the Arts.

Price: $100 per guest ~ All tickets include dinner and a complimentary specialty drink. Ring (262) 968-4110 to reserve your seat.