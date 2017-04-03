Cactii w/Brewtown Brewgrass

Google Calendar - Cactii w/Brewtown Brewgrass - 2017-05-20 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Cactii w/Brewtown Brewgrass - 2017-05-20 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Cactii w/Brewtown Brewgrass - 2017-05-20 00:00:00 iCalendar - Cactii w/Brewtown Brewgrass - 2017-05-20 00:00:00

Fire On Water 518 N. Water St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

Event time: 10pm

Cactii - Organic Spaceship Music

Wisconsin has a new band that is becoming known for their ability to make an audience groove. That band is Cactii, and they bring a delicate combination of Funk, Rock, and Blues to a Jamming climax that doesn't disappoint. They are getting ready to Blast Off!

Price: Free

Info
Fire On Water 518 N. Water St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202 View Map
Live Music/Performance
Google Calendar - Cactii w/Brewtown Brewgrass - 2017-05-20 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Cactii w/Brewtown Brewgrass - 2017-05-20 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Cactii w/Brewtown Brewgrass - 2017-05-20 00:00:00 iCalendar - Cactii w/Brewtown Brewgrass - 2017-05-20 00:00:00