Café Manna, Milwaukee area’s first 100% vegetarian restaurant, celebrates 10 years of business

Founded ten years ago by entrepreneur Robin Kasch, the award-winning Café Manna has been serving fresh, yummy food to the greater Milwaukee area. To celebrate its 10th anniversary, they will be running a 3 day-long celebration starting on February 16th featuring gift card giveaways for each adult patron. A special anniversary menu will highlight some of the favorite dishes from the past ten years. Café Manna will also be launching a weekly Sunday Brunch from 9am to 2pm at this time and will be closed on Mondays.

Café Manna is located in the Sendik’s Towne Centre on the corner of N. Brookfield Road and W. Capitol Drive in Brookfield at 3815 N. Brookfield Road, #100. Current hours Monday through Saturday 11am to 9pm. Closed Sunday. New hours effective February 18th: Tuesday through Saturday 11am to 9pm and Sunday 9am to 2pm. Closed Monday.