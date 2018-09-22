Cafe Bavaria Oktoberfest w/music

Prost! It’s that time of the year again, liters are flowing, bands are playing and good times are had with friends and family alike. Oktoberfest is here! Break out your lederhosen and join us at Café Bavaria. Kicking off Saturday, September 22 and rolling all the way through Sunday, October 7, we’ll have live music every weekend, Masskrugstemmen (stein holding) contests, German bier special features, locally made pretzels and a traditional roasted half chicken.

The official launch of Oktoberfest, here and in Germany, is Saturday, September 22. A traditional decorated festival tent will be erected along State Street, in conjunction with Tosa Harvest Fest. On this festive day, a ceremonial keg tapping will take place at 2 p.m., pretzels and biers will be sold, and revelry will be had, all under the Oktoberfest tent from 12 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Each week during Oktoberfest at Café Bavaria, we’ll be featuring an authentic bier special, including Weihenstephaner, Spaten (with a visit from the Spaten girls) and Andechser Bräustüberl. All Oktoberfest we’ll feature traditional German food specials. For more information, visit https://lowlandsgroup.com/cafe-bavaria-oktoberfest/.

Music Lineup:

Saturday, September 22, 7-9 p.m.

Polka Joel

Friday, September 28, 7-9 p.m.

Jeff Winard

Saturday, September 29, 7-9 p.m.

Keith Gennerman

Friday, October 5, 7-9 p.m.

Jeff Winard

Saturday, October 6, 6-9 p.m.

Aus der Heimat

Sunday, October, 7 12-3 p.m.