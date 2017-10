×

Get a sneak peak of our new Brookfield location at this three-day event benefitting three local charities. You'll be helping us train our staff and in return, we'll donate 100% of our food sales to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee, the Leukemia Lymphoma Society, and the Food Pantry of Waukesha County.

Reservations are required!

Register online at:

http://

cafehollander.eventbrite.co m/

Since 2015, we’ve been able to raise over $65,000 for local charities as part of our soft opening events. We hope to increase that number significantly this spring, and all you need to do to help is come in for a great meal!