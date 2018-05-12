Call for Artists: Wisconsin Photography 2018

A unique juried exhibition for photographers and video artists at RAM’s Wustum Museum of Fine Arts, 2519 Northwestern Avenue, Racine, sponsored by the Racine Art Museum. The jurying process is similar to a portfolio review––the juror selects the artist as well as a representative body of their work.

Any artist 18 and over residing in Wisconsin, who has been a resident during the past year, or maintains a residence in Wisconsin can apply online at www.ramart.org/call-for-artists. Deadline to submit portfolio of 10 digital photographs or up to two .mov or .mp3 video files is Monday, July 9, 2018, at 4:00 pm. Artists will be notified of the results of the jurying via email on Monday, July 23.