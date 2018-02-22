Call for Artists

CALL FOR ART: New mural projects in Black Cat Alley 2018

1: April Mural

Overview: The East Side BID is looking for an Artist or a group of Artists to paint a new mural for Black Cat Alley,

to be unveiled in April of 2018. There is no theme specified, but the committee is looking for artworks that inspire

and delight and that add to the current collection of public murals in a positive way. The large, vertical mural will

be located on the north wall of Black Cat Alley, and the dimensions are 12 feet (w) x 34 feet (h).

Requirements: The competition is open to any Milwaukee area Artist(s) over 18 years old*. All submitting Artists

or Crews must have access to a working studio in which to complete the artwork on poly fabric, which must be

painted by hand and later installed onsite by the East Side BID. The 400ft2 of special fabric, as well as a stipend for

acrylic paint and primer, will be furnished and delivered to the Artist’s location.

Selection process: Each Artist or Crew may present only one proposal, with a color sketch of the proposed

design made to scale and proportions of the final wall. A committee will review the submissions and select a

winner based on artistic merit, message and originality of design.

Timeline: Deadline for submission is Friday, March 9, 2018. Winner(s) will be announced on Thursday, March 15,

and the Artist or Crew will have approximately one month to complete the work, which will be installed the

weekend of April 21-22, 2018. Artists must ensure that their work/personal schedules allow for availability.

Final Selection: The winning Artist or Crew will receive an honorarium of $2,000, and supplies and installation will

be provided.

HOW TO APPLY: Please visit http://wallpapered.city/submissions and complete the online form at the bottom of

the page. This form works best on a computer browser, rather than mobile devices. You will be asked to provide a

color sketch of your concept as well as three representative images of your previous work.

Questions?