Cameron Webb's Soul Revue
Story Hill FireHouse 407 N. Hawley Road, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53213
Join us for a night of great music, food, and drinks in Milwaukee's newest intimate event venue!
Cameron Webb is one of Milwaukee's up-and-coming vocalist/bandleaders. His soulful voice has transfixed audiences all over the country. Join us for an intimate night with him!
Tickets are $10 in advance, and $15 at the door. Ticket sales include admission to the concert only. There will be a full cash bar and food available for purchase by Zilli Hospitality Group.
Street parking is limited.
Info
Beer, Wine, Spirits & More!, Concerts, Live Music/Performance