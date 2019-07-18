Cameron Webb's Soul Revue

Join us for a night of great music, food, and drinks in Milwaukee's newest intimate event venue!

Cameron Webb is one of Milwaukee's up-and-coming vocalist/bandleaders. His soulful voice has transfixed audiences all over the country. Join us for an intimate night with him!

Tickets are $10 in advance, and $15 at the door. Ticket sales include admission to the concert only. There will be a full cash bar and food available for purchase by Zilli Hospitality Group.

Street parking is limited.