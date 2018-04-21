Camila Cabello w/Jack & Jack, Skylar Stecker and Bazzi

103.7 KISS-FM is proud to present Camila Cabello at the (Almost) Summer Show. Camila’s solo career took off in 2017 with the huge hits “Bad Things” & “Havana.” She followed up her big singles with the January release of her album Camila which debuted at number one on the Billboard 200.

Since “Havana” took off, she’s become one of the most streamed artists in the world, a face of Guess Jeans, as well as a presenter and performer at the 2018 Grammys.

After spending much of 2017 on tour with Bruno Mars, she’s embarking on her first solo tour this year.