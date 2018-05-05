CANCELLED - Milwaukee Spring Children's Book Fair

Please note that this event has been CANCELLED due to an unavoidable schedule conflict.

Milwaukee Spring Children’s Book Fair (2018) - CANCELLED

Saturday, May 5, 10:00-4:00

Featuring Books on Environmental Awareness & Social Justice

Location: Urban Ecology Center–Riverside

http://urbanecologycenter.org/our-branches/riverside-park.html

Sponsor: Crickhollow Books

We hope to be able to hold the event at another time, but it has not yet been rescheduled.

Please update your database of coming events to reflect this!

Thanks,

Philip Martin, Director

Crickhollow Books

414-294-4319