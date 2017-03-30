I Care for Rare Foundation, Inc. presents Pre Mother’s Day Brunch

Event time: 11am-1pm

I Care for Rare Foundation, Inc. will be hosting a Pre Mother’s Day Brunch at Westlawn Gardens located at 5555 N. 62nd Street, Milwaukee, WI on Saturday, May 6, 2017 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tickets are $20 and includes: brunch, drinks, gift bag, and a chance to win over $2000 in prizes.

I Care for Rare focuses on improving the quality of life for children that are diagnosed with rare chromosome disorders.

Did you know 1 in every 200 babies is diagnosed with a rare chromosome disorder; and yet there is little or no information or support. A key part of I Care for Rare’s work is raising awareness of rare chromosome disorders and the affects they have on the children diagnosed and their families.

