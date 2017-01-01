The Carlos Adames Group album release party w/Panadanza Dance Company & DJ Marcus Doucette
Club Garibaldi 2501 S. Superior St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53207
Event time: 9pm
The Carlos Adames Group celebrates is new album at Club Garibaldi, featuring Panadanza Dance Company and DJ Marcus Doucette.
Join us and enjoy original Live Latin Jazz along with wonderful Dance performances and the after party with one of the best DJ's in town.
Price: $10 door donation
Live Music/Performance