Carlos Hermosilla Alvarez and Colin Matthes: Echoing Concerns

Event time: March 16-June 25. HOURS Wednesday - Sunday 1:00 to 5:00 p.m.

March 16 - June 25, 2017

Opening Reception

Thursday March 16, 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.

With a talk by Echoing Concerns Catalog Essayist Christopher Willey at 7:00 p.m.

Carlos Hermosilla Ãlvarez and Colin Matthes: Echoing Concerns features the work of two artists working in distant eras, but toward similar goals of drawing attention to societal injustices they witness every day.

Price: ADMISSION $7 Adults $5 Seniors (62+), Military and students Free for Members and children 12 and under Self guided tour maps are included with price of admission

Charles Allis Art Museum 1801 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202 View Map
