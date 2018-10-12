Carol Anderson Author Visit

Author Carol Anderson will discuss her new book, "One Person, No Vote: How Voter Suppression in Destroying Our Democracy," at 6:30 PM on Friday, October 12th in the lower level meeting room of the Shorewood Village Center, 3920 North Murray Avenue.

In "One Person, No Vote," Anderson chronicles the insidious history of policies that have systematically impeded black progress in America from 1865 to present. Anderson explains how voter suppression works, from photo ID requirements to gerrymandering to poll closures, and explores the resistance: the organizing, activism, and court battles to restore the basic right to vote to all Americans as the nation gears up for the 2018 midterm elections. Anderson, the Chair of African American Studies at Emory College, will read from "One Person, No Vote," take questions from the audience, and sign copies of her books.

This program is co-sponsored by Boswell Book Company. A Boswell Book representative will be on hand to sell copies of Anderson’s books.

This event is free and open to the public.